World News | Pakistani Forces Accused of Fresh Crackdown as Enforced Disappearance Allegations Mount Across Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan] June 3 (ANI): Fresh allegations of enforced disappearances and military excesses have surfaced across several districts of Balochistan, raising concerns about Pakistan's security operations in the restive province. At least ten individuals were allegedly taken into custody during separate raids conducted by Pakistani security forces in Nushki, Khuzdar, and Surab, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, a large-scale operation was launched in the Mal area of Killi Mengal, Nushki, in the morning. Residents claimed that around 20 military vehicles surrounded the locality before troops carried out extensive house-to-house searches. During the raid, seven men identified as Shah Khalid, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Niaz, Noor Mohammad, Mohammad Arif, Alauddin, and Abdul Basit were reportedly detained and subsequently moved to unknown locations.

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In a separate incident, a 25-year-old shopkeeper, Saifur Rehman, was allegedly taken from his home in Khuzdar's Doctor Colony during the early hours of May 25. Family members alleged that personnel linked to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Military Intelligence (MI) arrived at approximately 2 a.m., detained him, and transferred him to an undisclosed location. Relatives say they have received no information regarding his whereabouts since then.

Meanwhile, reports from the Surab district indicate that Frontier Corps (FC) personnel conducted a raid in Hajika. According to family members, two local farmers, 23-year-old Ubaidullah and 54-year-old Khuda Bakhsh, were taken into custody during the operation. Their families claim that both men were moved to an unknown location and remain unaccounted for, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

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Separately, allegations of helicopter shelling in the Moola region of Khuzdar were also reported. Residents claimed that military helicopters targeted areas near Moola Chottok, including locations where civilians had reportedly gathered for recreational activities and picnics. The Balochistan Post reported that information regarding casualties or property damage was not immediately available. (ANI)

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