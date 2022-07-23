Islamabad [Pakistan], July 23 (ANI): The Pakistan Muslim League-led (PML-N) government, all allied parties and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are expected to hold talks on the date of a fresh general election in the country, a local media reported citing sources.

Both the opponents are expected to hold the talk to decide the date for the fresh general election in order to control the ongoing political and economic turmoil in the country, ARY News reported citing sources.

The date for the next general elections is expected to be in October 2022, sources said.

The sources said that the Army has decided to intervene and start a conversation with the government and the opposition to take the country out of the political and economic turmoil.

The news has come amid deteriorating political and economic conditions, according to ARY News.

Earlier for the fresh election, Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan, on June 19, said that his party will continue protests against Pakistan's 'imported' government.

The PTI chief asked his party workers to be prepared for his call as they want a date for fresh elections and protests will be continued till the announcement of the election date, the ARY News reported.

The former Prime Minister, while virtually addressing his supporters who held nationwide protests against rising inflation, said it is a national duty to raise voices against atrocities and injustice. Inflation has been massively increased by the present government which is affecting the poor people, he added.

The national security and sovereignty will be compromised in return for seeking any kind of relaxation from the United States. The present government that had organized an anti-inflation march during the PTI government has now massively hiked the diesel and petrol rates by Rs 115 and Rs 85 respectively," Khan said.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who was ousted from power by a no-trust vote on April 10, demanded the dissolution of the National Assembly and to conduct the next general election as Shehbaz Sharif became the Prime Minister after securing 174 votes from the members, not from the people. (ANI)

