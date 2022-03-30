Islamabad [Pakistan], March 30 (ANI): After the head of US Delegation Uzra Zeya visited Pakistan at the 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, a Pakistani Journalist while taking a jibe at Prime Minister Imran Khan questioned him as to why 'cry global conspiracy' and yet invite the US delegation.

He also slammed the ruling party for Falcon Talon, a bilateral exercise between Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and United States Air Force (USAF) when the party continues to claim that foreign elements are active which are trying to oust PTI.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistani Journalist, Syed Talat Hussain wrote, "So you cry global conspiracy (by Washington) and also warmly invite and welcome their delegation to the OIC conference? Not to mention holding joint air exercises Falcon Talon?"

This comes at a time when PM, earlier in the day said that he will share the 'foreign-funded conspiracy' letter with senior journalists and ally party members which has evidence that outside elements are trying to topple the government.

Ahead of the no-trust vote against PM Imran Khan, the journalist alerted that some desperate political, legal, procedural and constitutional options are being contemplated.

"Madness Alert- Some desperate political, legal, procedural and constitutional options are being contemplated, which, if exercised, might create an even more desperate situation," wrote Hussain.

Imran Khan claimed, "The letter clearly shows how big conspiracy is against the government and it is far bigger conspiracy than what I am telling to you."

After the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was tabled in the National Assembly with a total of 161 votes in favour, the proceedings were adjourned till March 31.The no-confidence motion was submitted by the Opposition parties on March 8. The Opposition has been confident that its motion would be carried as many PTI lawmakers have come out in the open against PM Imran Khan. (ANI)

