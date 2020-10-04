Islamabad, Oct 4 (AP) Pakistan's military said it killed two militants on Sunday in a shootout in the country's northwest, a former militant stronghold.

A third militant was arrested following the operation in the town of Mir Ali in North Waziristan district. The army statement said the militants had been involved in several attacks on civilians and security forces.

This was the second such operation in North Waziristan in recent days.

Two militants were killed by the army some 6 kilometers north of Mir Ali on Friday. The mountainous areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province along Pakistan's border with Afghanistan served as a base for the Pakistani Taliban and other militants until a few years ago, when the army said it cleared the region of insurgents. Occasional attacks have continued. (AP)

