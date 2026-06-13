World News | Pakistan's Budget Priorities Questioned as Government Employees Face Baton Charge During Protest

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 13 (ANI): Thousands of government employees staged a major protest in Islamabad, demanding salary reforms, pension protections, and service-structure improvements ahead of the federal government's announcement of the Rs17.5 trillion budget for fiscal year 2026-27. Employees from across Pakistan gathered at Secretariat Chowk before marching toward Parliament House to press for the inclusion of their demands in the new budget, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, the demonstration, organised by the All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA), brought together teachers, clerical workers, Class-IV staff, technical employees, labour representatives, and pensioners. Protest leaders declared that participants would continue a sit-in outside Parliament House until the government formally accepted their Charter of Demands. Employees had already spent two days protesting outside the Ministry of Finance before escalating their movement. The protesters demanded the implementation of commitments allegedly made in March 2025, including the merger of all ad hoc relief allowances into basic pay and the introduction of a revised pay scale for 2026.

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They also called for a 50 per cent salary increase for lower-income employees, substantial increases in house rent, medical, and conveyance allowances, and the reversal of recent pension reforms. As demonstrators attempted to move closer to Parliament House, Islamabad Police intervened to block their advance, triggering clashes between employees and law enforcement personnel. Police reportedly resorted to baton charges in an effort to disperse the crowd, drawing criticism from protest leaders and participants.

AGEGA representatives accused authorities of applying austerity measures selectively. They argued that while international lenders object to salary increases for ordinary government workers, elected officials and senior lawmakers continue to receive generous pay raises. Protest leaders also questioned government spending priorities, citing purchases of costly aircraft amid claims of economic hardship, as cited by The Express Tribune.

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The alliance further criticised pension and leave encashment reforms introduced in recent years, alleging that they have significantly reduced retirement benefits for serving and retired employees. AGEGA maintains that these measures have placed thousands of families under growing financial and psychological pressure, intensifying resentment toward the government's economic policies, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

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