World News | Pakistan's Digital Neglect Sparks Student Protest in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan] May 21 (ANI): Students from the University of Balochistan's Mastung sub-campus launched a strong protest in Mastung district against the delayed implementation of the Prime Minister's Youth Laptop Scheme and the ongoing suspension of internet services, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, a large number of students gathered outside Degree College Mastung before blocking the national highway, causing major traffic disruptions and leaving long lines of stranded vehicles.

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Commuters and travellers reportedly faced hours of inconvenience as demonstrators refused to disperse until authorities addressed their concerns. The protest continued for several hours amid tense negotiations with local officials. The protesting students stated that despite completing all registration formalities and documentation months earlier, they have yet to receive the laptops promised under the federal government's youth initiative.

They accused the concerned departments of deliberately delaying the process, arguing that the lack of access to laptops is harming their educational progress and widening the digital divide for students in Balochistan. The demonstrators also condemned the prolonged internet shutdown in Mastung and nearby areas, saying the communication blackout had severely disrupted online learning, academic research, assignment submissions and other educational activities.

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Students emphasised that internet access is no longer a luxury but an essential requirement for modern education, especially for university students attempting to compete academically with peers in other parts of Pakistan. During the protest, participants raised slogans against government authorities and institutions, demanding the immediate restoration of internet services and swift distribution of laptops under the Prime Minister's scheme, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Students warned that failure to resolve the issues could lead to an expansion of protests across the region. Traffic on the national highway remained suspended for hours while local administration officials and law enforcement personnel attempted to negotiate with the protesters and reopen the route, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

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