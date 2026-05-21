World News | Pakistan's Education Collapse Deepens as Millions Remain out of School

Lahore [Pakistan] May 21 (ANI): Pakistan's Punjab province continues to face a worsening education crisis, with nearly 9.7 million children still out of school due to poverty, inflation, weak governance, and inadequate school facilities, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, statistics reveal that although thousands of public schools are operating across the province and millions of students are enrolled, Punjab still accounts for the largest share of out-of-school children in Pakistan.

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Data from UNICEF and the Pakistan Institute of Education estimate that over 25 million children nationwide are currently deprived of education. Former Punjab education minister Imran Masood stated that increasing poverty and soaring inflation have pushed families, particularly in rural areas, to prioritise survival over education.

Many parents are reportedly forcing children into labour to support household incomes instead of sending them to school. Girls are among the worst affected due to early marriages, domestic responsibilities, and conservative social practices.

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Masood explained that the crisis primarily involves two groups: children who drop out after primary or middle school and those who never enrol. He added that lack of awareness, distant schools, absence of transport, and age restrictions on admissions further aggravate the problem. The situation inside schools also remains alarming. Thousands of institutions are reportedly functioning with only one teacher, while many lack electricity, clean drinking water, toilets, furniture, and computer laboratories. Some school buildings are said to be unsafe for students.

Education expert Rana Liaqat noted that the digital School Information System has also contributed to attendance discrepancies because attendance entries must be uploaded within a strict timeframe. According to attendance data from 37 districts, only around 370,000 students were marked present on April 21, while millions had no attendance records. Lahore and Khanewal reported the highest numbers, as cited by The Express Tribune.

Although the provincial government claims to have launched enrollment drives, teacher recruitment, and digital monitoring reforms, experts stated that these measures remain insufficient. Analysts warn that without immediate reforms, stronger educational funding, and action against child labour, Punjab's education emergency could trigger long-term social, economic, and security challenges for Pakistan, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

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