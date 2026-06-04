World News | Pakistan's Fuel Breakdown Exposes Administrative Failure as Petrol Crisis Deepens

Balochistan [Pakistan] June 4 (ANI): Residents of Quetta are enduring severe hardships as an escalating petrol shortage has brought daily life to a standstill, exposing serious shortcomings in the provincial administration's ability to manage essential supplies. Long queues have formed outside the few operational fuel stations across the city, while many petrol pumps have suspended sales due to a lack of stock, as reported by ARY News.

According to ARY News, the worsening crisis has left motorists stranded and commuters frustrated. Lines of cars, motorcycles, and heavy transport vehicles stretch for considerable distances at the limited number of stations still dispensing fuel.

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Many residents complained that despite being willing to pay the official price, they are unable to obtain petrol and are forced to spend hours waiting in queues. Public anger has continued to mount as citizens question why authorities failed to anticipate and prevent the shortage. Speaking on the issue, Quetta Deputy Commissioner Mehar Ullah Badini acknowledged the situation and said that the widespread availability of illegally imported Iranian petrol in different parts of the city had disrupted the normal fuel supply chain. The administration has contacted petrol pump owners and taken immediate notice of the crisis.

Badini further claimed that fuel deliveries to Quetta have been increased and expressed confidence that normal supplies would be restored soon. However, residents remain sceptical, arguing that repeated assurances have done little to ease the difficulties faced by the public, as highlighted by ARY News.

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The current shortage comes against the backdrop of rising prices for Iranian fuel in Balochistan. According to traders, petrol smuggled from Iran has witnessed a sharp increase in cost, climbing from Rs170-180 per litre to around Rs200-210 per litre in several border and coastal areas, particularly in Gwadar district. Local fuel dealers attribute the surge to restrictions on commercial activity in the Kuntani Hor border region, a key route for the movement of smuggled goods, as reported by ARY News. (ANI)

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