Islamabad [Pakistan], May 11 (ANI): Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) operates an extensive smuggling network, involving high-ranking army officers, Khalsa Vox reported citing an interview between retired Pakistan Military officers Major Adil Raja with Colonel Akbar Hussain.

As per the news report, the network allegedly fueled the Khalistan movement and played a significant part in creating and operating narco-terrorism. In a video interview, Pakistan military officer Colonel Akbar Hussain spoke to retired Pakistani military officer and YouTuber Major Adil Raja, who shared details regarding the activities of the ISI, as per the Khalsa Vox report.

Adil Raja said the ISI exploited people like Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) Chief Paramjit Singh Panjwad to operate drug cartels and target Punjab's youth. The intelligence agency provided assistance in the smuggling of drugs into India and 'terrorists like Panjwad as pawns.'

Colonel Akbar Hussain said that numerous high-ranking military personnel were part of this illicit drug network which has become ingrained in the system. Such involvement showcases poorly on the battalion units and dishonours the Pakistani flag, as per the Khalsa Vox report.

Adil Raja said that the ISI raised funds under the guise of black operations which are then utilised to finance smuggling and contraband networks. He claimed that Paramjit Singh Panjwad under ISI protection sent illegal arms and drugs to India from across the border.

As per the news report, the intelligence agency remained dependent on Panjwad to escalate Khalistani separatism in Punjab and plan terrorist attacks like the 1999 bomb blast near the Chandigarh passport office, according to the news report.

Panjwad, who was known as Malik Sardar Singh in Lahore, was ultimately gunned down by unidentified assailants in Johar town of Lahore on May 6, as per the Khalsa Vox report. In July 2020, the Indian government designated his organisation, the KCF, as a terrorist group after bombings and murders attributed to the group. Major Adil Raja claimed that the Pakistani army used actresses as honey traps. (ANI)

