Lahore, Feb 12 (PTI) Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's two sisters have been declared "innocent" by police in the case related to the attack on a senior military officer's residence in Lahore on May 9, 2023.

Khan and several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party leaders and workers have been named in the case involving an attack on the Lahore Corps Commander House also known as Jinnah House.

"A police investigator told an anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Wednesday that Khan's sisters -- Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan -- are innocent in this case. Police have found no evidence of their involvement in the Jinnah House attack," a court official said.

Following his submission, both sisters withdrew their bail applications in the case.

Talking to reporters after the hearing, Aleema Khan said the case was made against them on political grounds.

Aleema claimed even her brother would be freed from jail if justice was done.

Khan, 72, has been in jail in multiple cases since August 2023.

Dozens of military installations were attacked by a charged mob following the arrest of Khan on May 9, 2023.

