Islamabad [Pakistan], March 25 (ANI): The national positivity ratio of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan shot past 10 per cent on Thursday after 3,946 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours in the country.

According to data issued by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 38,858 tests were conducted in the country during the last 24 hours out of which 3,946 returned as positive, taking the positivity ratio to 10.15 per cent, Geo News reported.

With the new cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan reached 640,988 and the active cases stand at 37,985.

Moreover, the country also registered 63 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the national death toll to 14,028, Geo News reported.

Out of the total cases registered so far, 263,815 cases have been detected in Sindh, 205,314 cases in Punjab, 81,787 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 19,395 in Balochistan, 53,684 in Islamabad, 12,016 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), and 4,977 in Gilgit Baltistan. (ANI)

