World News | Pakistan's Public Healthcare in Crisis as Rawalpindi Hospitals Drown in Rs 2.2 Billion Debt

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], June 4 (ANI): Pakistan's public healthcare system is facing mounting pressure as three major government hospitals in Rawalpindi have accumulated outstanding dues of nearly Rs 2.2 billion to pharmaceutical suppliers, jeopardising the availability of free medicines for patients, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, despite the Punjab government's commitment to providing free medicines in emergency wards, outpatient departments, and hospital wards, the latest financial allocations have fallen far short of requirements. Authorities released only Rs 130 million for medicine procurement during the final weeks of the fiscal year. Under the allocation, Holy Family Hospital received Rs 60 million, Benazir Bhutto General Hospital was granted Rs50 million, while Rawalpindi Teaching Hospital obtained Rs 20 million.

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However, the hospitals' outstanding liabilities remain staggering. Holy Family Hospital owes around Rs 900 million to vendors, Benazir Bhutto General Hospital carries liabilities of approximately Rs 850 million, and Rawalpindi Teaching Hospital has accumulated dues of nearly Rs 270 million. The growing debt burden has made pharmaceutical companies increasingly hesitant to continue supplying medicines, medical gases, and disposable healthcare items on credit.

Budgetary allocations for the 2025-26 financial year have also sparked concern. Holy Family Hospital requested Rs 1.5 billion for medicines and related supplies, but was allocated only Rs 400 million. Benazir Bhutto General Hospital sought the same amount and received Rs 380 million, while Rawalpindi Teaching Hospital requested Rs 800 million but was granted just Rs 230 million. The three hospitals collectively serve more than 10,000 patients daily through emergency and outpatient services and provide a combined capacity of 2,580 beds. However, demand continues to outstrip available resources, as cited by The Express Tribune.

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These hospitals serve not only Rawalpindi but also patients from Islamabad, Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), and other parts of the Rawalpindi Division. The widening gap between healthcare needs and government funding has intensified concerns about the sustainability of Pakistan's public health infrastructure, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

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