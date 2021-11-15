Islamabad [Pakistan], November 15 (ANI): The Imran Khan government's decision to remove the prescribed status from the Tehreek e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has disappointed many including the police officers who feel like they are being scapegoated and their personal sacrifices made in the line of duty are being ignored, a media report said.

Pakistan government recently announced that it lifted the ban on the TLP -- earlier the proscribed Islamic outfit in the country. The decision invited the criticism of people from different segments of society, reported Dawn.

The TLP had staged violent protests recently mostly in Punjab province. Violent clashes erupted between the TLP member and officials during the protests which have resulted in the death of six policemen and injured 520 others, according to the Punjab Police department.

Earlier in April, when the TLP took to the streets four officials had lost their lives and around 741 were wounded.

The TLP during the recent protests had demanded the release of its chief Saad Rizvi, removal of proscribed status from the party, and removal of the French Ambassador.

"We had intelligence reports that the TLP workers were carrying prohibited firearms, but we never imagined that they would use them," Dawn quoted a sub-inspector as saying who had faced the violent TLP protests in October said.

The official further stressed that he does "not see a point in risking" his life the next time the TLP or any other mob "challenges the state's writ".

He also emphasised that it is "highly demoralising" that the Pakistan government is releasing rioters who had assaulted and killed policemen.

A DIG-rank official has regretted that the police command was kept out of the talks with the TLP and the agreement with the rioters lets "those who have our blood on their hands go scot-free".

The officials stressed that the government has no justification for letting the TLP get away with the murders of our loved ones.

Emphasizing that the government has sent a wrong precedent, the officials said that it will not send the right message to the law enforcement personnel, according to Dawn. (ANI)

