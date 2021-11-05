Karachi [Pakistan], November 5 (ANI): A whopping 760,935 doses of different Covid-19 vaccines have been wasted in Pakistan's Sindh due to the "incompetent handling" and non-maintenance of vaccine temperature and cold chain issues, reported local media.

As per the standards set by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the wastage of only two per cent vaccines is acceptable. The amount of vaccines lost due to the "incompetent handling" falls way beyond the WHO accepted two per cent vaccine wastage, reported The News.

As many as 220,675 doses of SinoVac, 170,675 doses of Sinopharm, 70,876 doses of single-dose Pakvac, 23,096 doses of Astrazeneca, 10,675 doses of Moderna, 10,178 doses of Pfizer and 85 doses of Sputnik were wasted, reported the newspaper citing the officials of the Sindh Health Department.

According to the Health Department officials primarily the vaccine temperature, cold chain issues along with vaccine administration due to the unprofessional attitude of vaccinator towards vaccine and the people and general mishandling caused the loss of vaccines, as per the newspaper.

Senior officials have informed that Pakistan could be facing the fifth wave of coronavirus in winter due to the slow pace of vaccination in the country.

"The government has achieved vaccination targets to some extent, millions in the country still need to be vaccinated against coronavirus," said Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, Samaa TV reported.

Sultan warned that the fifth wave of coronavirus could hit Pakistan if the pace of vaccinations is not increased.

In total, more than 150 million people in the country need to be vaccinated. So far 26 per cent have been fully vaccinated and 20 per cent more have received a single dose.

"The second dose is vital for protection against Covid," Sultan was quoted as saying by Samaa TV. (ANI)

