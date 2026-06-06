World News | Pakistan's Water Sector Faces Massive Funding Deficit Amid Economic Strains

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 6 (ANI): Pakistan's water sector development plans are expected to face significant financial constraints in the upcoming fiscal year, with the government proposing allocations far below the amount required for ongoing and future projects, according to a report by The Express Tribune.

The report stated that the Ministry of Water Resources had estimated a total funding requirement of Rs969 billion for various development schemes. However, the proposed allocation stands at only Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 179 billion, leaving a substantial shortfall and raising concerns about the future of several key infrastructure projects.

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According to The Express Tribune, the development programme for the next fiscal year includes 41 ongoing projects and only one new initiative. The lone new scheme relates to a hydropower generation facility associated with the Diamer-Bhasha Dam, for which only PKR 500 million has been proposed. The budget also earmarks PKR 25 billion for the Diamer-Bhasha Dam itself and PKR 7 billion for land acquisition linked to the project.

The proposed funding levels underscore the severe resource constraints facing Pakistan's water sector. With less than one-fifth of the required amount allocated, questions remain over the government's ability to maintain momentum on critical dam, hydropower, irrigation and water-management projects. The sharp disparity between projected requirements and available funds is likely to slow implementation, delay project completion and complicate efforts to address the country's growing water and energy needs.

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The funding gap also highlights the broader economic difficulties confronting Pakistan. Despite the strategic importance of water infrastructure for agriculture, industry and power generation, fiscal pressures continue to limit the government's capacity to finance major development projects. Analysts warn that inadequate investment in water storage, irrigation systems and hydropower facilities could deepen existing resource challenges and hinder long-term economic planning.

The latest budget proposals suggest that Islamabad's development ambitions are increasingly constrained by financial realities. The widening gap between requirements and allocations reflects the growing strain on the country's public finances and its ability to deliver essential development goals. (ANI)

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