Jamshoro [Pakistan], March 6 (ANI): Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) chairman Sohail Abro has strongly condemned the violent crackdown on Sindh University students protesting the construction of illegal canals on the Indus River, as reported by Voice of Sindh News.

The protest, which took place in Jamshoro on Tuesday, was met with brutal state repression by Pakistani authorities, including baton charges, shelling, and open firing on the students. Abro stated that the actions of the Pakistani forces were a clear violation of human rights, emphasizing that the students' right to protest is fundamental.

Also Read | Mexico Horror: Dismembered Bodies of 9 Missing Students Found in Abandoned Car With Bag of Severed Hands on Highway in San Jose Miahuatlan, Investigation Underway.

According to Voice of Sindh News, Sohail Abro said, "We strongly condemn the violations against the students of Sindh University during their peaceful protest. The state's violent treatment of the students is not only an attack on them but on the entire Sindhi community."

The protest was organized in response to the controversial water canal projects that aim to divert the Indus River's water for the irrigation of land in Punjab.

Also Read | Eid 2025 Date in Saudi Arabia: When Is Eid al-Fitr in KSA? Know Tentative Dates for Eid Ul Fitr.

Abro pointed out that water from the Indus is the lifeblood of Sindh, and such projects threaten the region's very existence. "The water of Sindh is our lifeline, and we will continue to fight against these illegal canals," Abro said.

He further stressed that the police's actions, including baton-charging and tear gas shelling, have injured many students and led to several arrests. Despite the violence, Abro assured that the spirit of the students would not be broken. "The jail tortures and FIRs cannot weaken the resolve of the students," he added, as reported by Voice of Sindh News.

Abro also called on international human rights organizations, including the United Nations, Amnesty International, and Human Rights Watch, to take immediate action against Pakistan's state-sponsored oppression. "We stand in solidarity with the students and urge global organizations to hold Pakistan accountable for these human rights violations," he concluded.

The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement reiterated that Sindhi students play a crucial and influential role in the national movement. They are committed to providing them with complete political, moral, and practical support in all situations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)