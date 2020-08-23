Islamabad, Aug 23 (PTI) Pakistan's coronavirus cases on Sunday reached 292,765 after 591 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said.

Four patients died during the period, taking the number of fatalities in the country to 6,235, according to the Ministry of National Health Services.

Also Read | Mahatma Gandhi’s Gold-Plated Glasses Sold for $340,314 at UK Auction.

A total of 275,836 people have recovered from the disease and some 696 patients are in critical condition.

The total number of active patients in the country is 10,694, it said.

Also Read | South Korea Reports 397 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest Since March 7, Total Toll Reaches to 17,399.

Sindh registered a maximum of 127,965 cases, followed by Punjab with 96,178, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 35,720, Islamabad, 15,493, Balochistan 12,507, Gilgit-Baltistan 2,657 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 2,245 cases.

So far, 2,439,858 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in the country, including 24,956 in the last 24 hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)