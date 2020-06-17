World News | Pak's First TV Male Broadcaster Passes Away

Lahore, Jun 17 (PTI) Pakistan's first television male broadcaster Tariq Aziz passed away here on Wednesday.

Aziz, 84, was born in Jalandhar in 1936. After partition, his family migrated to Pakistan and settled in Sahiwal. Later, he moved to Lahore.

"Aziz was diabetic and had heart issues. Today morning, he felt pain in his chest and was rushed to a hospital where he breathed his last," his family said.

When Pakistan's first television broadcast (PTV) was made in November 1964, Aziz became the first male news anchor.

His game show, Neelam Ghar, started in 1970s on PTV and remained the most popular show for over three decades.

The COVID-19 lockdown seems to have impacted his life and recently he expressed his frustration on being "detained" at home.

“It seems as if time has paused and life has stopped. I have been lying in this bed for so many days and thinking what a blessing the freedom of movement itself was," Aziz tweeted on June 16.

"I wonder when old time will return, for now I see no hope," he said.

Aziz performed in over half-a-dozen films in late 1960s and 1970s.

He also joined politics in mid-1990s and became a member of National Assembly on the platform of PML-N in 1997. He was later disqualified by the Supreme Court for his alleged involvement in an attack on the Supreme Court by a PML-N rally.

Aziz was awarded the prestigious Pride of Performance Award by the Pakistan government in 1992.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed grief over the death of Aziz.

"I am saddened to hear about Aziz's death. He was an icon in his time and a pioneer of our TV game shows," he said.

President Arif Alvi said, "a chapter closes with the sad demise of Tariq Aziz."

