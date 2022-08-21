Ramallah [Palestine], August 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas will pay a three-day visit to Turkey from August 22-24, Palestine's ambassador in Ankara, Faed Mustafa, said on Sunday.

"President Mahmoud Abbas is scheduled to head to the Turkish capital Ankara tomorrow for an official three-day visit to the country at the call of his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyib Erdogan," Mustafa was quoted as saying by Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The leaders are expected to discuss bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues, the ambassador added .

The diplomatic relations between Turkey and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) were established in 1975. According to the data of the Turkish foreign ministry, the country provided over $300 million in development assistance to Palestine since 1995. Turkey has also been a staunch supporter of Palestine in its ongoing conflict with Israel as well as the Middle Eastern peace process. (ANI/Sputnik)

