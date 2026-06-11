World News | Palestine's Health Ministry Alleges Israel Driving Palestinian Health System Toward Collapse

Jerusalem [Palestine], June 11 (ANI): The Palestinian Ministry of Health has claimed the Palestinian health sector is facing a serious and unprecedented humanitarian crisis as a result of the suffocating financial crisis and the continued financial siege imposed by Israeli, a situation they claim now threatens the lives of thousands of Palestinian patients and places the healthcare system on the brink of collapse.

On June 4, the Palestinian Ministry of Health issued an urgent warning regarding the depletion of essential medicines and medical supplies. According to the Ministry, 180 out of 520 essential medicines have completely run out of stock, while the lives of more than 4,000 cancer patients are now under direct threat due to the unavailability of 50 out of 97 medicines designated for cancer treatment.

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The Palestinian Health Ministry also warned of severe shortages affecting kidney dialysis patients as a result of the unprecedented decline in strategic reserves of medicines and laboratory materials.

The Palestinian Ministry claims that since the beginning of 2026 and until 1 June, only 19,500 surgeries were carried out, compared to approximately 65,000 surgeries performed during 2025, while more than 11,000 scheduled operations have been postponed, placing the lives of thousands of patients at direct risk.

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They allege that the worsening crisis is directly linked to Israel's continued withholding of Palestinian clearance revenues, which has significantly undermined the Palestinian government's ability to meet the growing needs of the health sector, said the release.

According to the Palestinian side, the situation has further deteriorated amid sharp economic decline, rising poverty and unemployment rates, and the increasing dependence of Palestinian citizens on already overstretched public healthcare services.

Now, the Palestinian Ministry of Health has urgently appealed to donor countries and international institutions to provide life-saving medicines valued at 50 million US dollars, in addition to another 50 million US dollars needed to secure essential medicines and ensure the continuity of basic healthcare services.

The Palestinian side further warned that the continued deterioration of the healthcare sector constitutes a grave humanitarian threat and calls upon the international community, humanitarian organisations, and donor states to take urgent action to support the Palestinian health sector and safeguard the right of Palestinian patients to life and medical treatment. (ANI)

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