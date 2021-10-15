Gaza [Palestine], October 15 (ANI/Sputnik): One Palestinian has been killed and one more injured in a clash with the Israeli military in the West Bank, media reported.

According to the WAFA news agency, Israeli soldiers opened fire at a group of young Palestinians in the city of Beit Jala on late Thursday.

Also Read | India Ships 10 Crore COVID-19 Vaccines Each To Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar And Iran Under ‘Vaccine Maitri’ Programme.

Another Palestinian news agency, Maan, reported that the fire was opened after the young people had thrown a Molotov cocktail at an Israeli vehicle.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) told Sputnik that the fire had been opened at the Palestinians who posed a threat to the lives of passengers on the road.

Also Read | Bangladesh Durga Puja Violence: India Terms Incident 'Disturbing', Says Indian High Commission in Touch With Authorities.

"Today in the evening, two suspects who threw bottles with the Molotov cocktail on Highway 60 have been spotted near the city of Beit Jala, northwest of Bethlehem. They posed a threat to the lives of passengers on the road. The soldiers, who were operating in this area, tried to stop the suspects by opening fire at them. One of the suspects has been injured," the IDF said.

The soldiers have provided the injured Palestinian with medical assistance but failed to save his life. Another suspect has been detained.

The relations between Israel and Palestine have been shattered for decades. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and builds settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)