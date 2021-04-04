Gaza, April 4 (ANI/Sputnik): Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas has extended the year-long state of emergency for another month, media said.

The president signed a decree on Saturday extending coronavirus restrictions for 30 days, effective immediately, according to the WAFA news agency.

The West Bank and the Gaza Strip have been struggling to contain the surging number of cases and the spread of mutated viral strains. (ANI/Sputnik)

