Ramallah, February 26: Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Monday announced the resignation of his government. "I would like to inform the honorable council and our great people that I placed the government's resignation at the disposal of Mr. President [Mahmoud Abbas], last Tuesday, and today I submit it in writing," Shtayyeh said in a post on Facebook as per CNN. Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Strikes in Gaza Kill 48 As Fears Mount Over Humanitarian Crisis and West Bank Violence

Al Jazeera cited a Reuters report to state that Shatayyh handed over his resignation to President Mahmoud Abbas. Shtayyeh, who has headed the Palestinian Authority's 18th government since his appointment in March 2019, submitted his resignation at the opening of today's government meeting in Ramallah. Announcing his resignation, Shtayyeh said he was moved to step down due to the "unprecedented escalation" in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, and the "war, genocide and starvation in the Gaza Strip". Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Strikes Kill Over 100 Palestinians in 24 Hours on Gaza Strip Amid Cease-Fire Talks

Shtayyeh noted there are "efforts to make the [Palestinian Authority] an administrative and security authority without political influence, and the PA will continue to struggle to embody the state on the land of Palestine despite the occupation". "I see that the next stage and its challenges require new governmental and political arrangements that take into account the new reality in Gaza and the need for a Palestinian-Palestinian consensus based on Palestinian unity," he added as per Al Jazeera.

