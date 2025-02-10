Jerusalem, Feb 10 (AP) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has ended a controversial system that paid stipends to the families of Palestinian prisoners, including those convicted in deadly attacks on Israel.

The step is aimed at improving relations with the new administration of President Donald Trump. The US, along with Israel, has said the so-called “martyrs fund” rewarded violence against Israel.

Under the new system, prisoners' families will still be eligible for government assistance, but only depending on their financial needs.

Previously, payments were determined based on the amount of time a prisoner had spent in prison.

The system will also be transferred from the Palestinian government to an outside foundation.

There was no immediate reaction from the US or Israel. (AP)

