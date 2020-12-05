Ramallah, Dec 4 (AP) A 13-year-old Palestinian boy died on Friday, hours after he was shot by Israeli troops during clashes with a stone-throwing crowed in the West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency reported.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Ali Abu Alia was hit in the stomach and died later in the day at a hospital. The Wafa news agency showed a photograph of the teen being carried away following the incident in the village of Almugayer, northeast of the city of Ramallah.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Clashes between Palestinian youths and Israeli forces entering Palestinian-controlled areas of the occupied West Bank are common. The military often raids the Palestinian towns to arrest wanted Palestinians.

Tensions are also high around the Israeli settlements. Over 400,000 settlers live in the West Bank, which Israel occupied in the 1967 Mideast war. (AP)

