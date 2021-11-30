Quetta [Pakistan], November 30 (ANI): A power show was organized by Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) demanding the release of Pashtun Movement Leader MNA Ali Wazir and other workers.

Being the leader of PTM, Ali Wazir is also a member of the National Assembly from South Waziristan. The power show was held to protest for the release of the PTM leader who was imprisoned a year ago, as per media reports.

Wazir was arrested in Peshawar on Dec 16, 2020, at the request of the Sindh police, and flew to Karachi.Wazir was arrested on the charges of making insulting and incendiary speeches against the state institutions at a PTM protest rally in Karachi on Dec 6, 2020, according to the newspaper.

According to media reports, the Balochistan government has banned the entry of the PTM head into the province. However, the head of PTM, Manzoor Pashteen was present at the gathering, ardently supporting Wazir's release.

An enormous number of people participated in the power show organized by Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), including Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) and Awami National Party (ANP). The provincial president of ANP, Balochistan Asghar Khan Achakzai was present in the protest as well, according to media reports.

The PTM leader was charged for treason and hate speech against the state. However, Wazir denied such allegations and blamed the state for a biased attitude towards minorities. (ANI)

