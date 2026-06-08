World News | Passengers on Board All Trains in Crimea Evacuated After One Killed in Drone Attack: Report

Moscow [Russia], June 8 (ANI): Passengers on board all trains currently on the Crimean Peninsula have been evacuated following a drone attack on a Moscow-Simferopol train, Russian news agency TASS reported, citing the Grand Service Express rail operator.

According to TASS, the announcement was made by the Grand Service Express rail operator, which reported on its Telegram channel and passengers from three specific trains are now being transported to Simferopol by bus.

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"Passengers on all trains on the Crimean Peninsula have been evacuated. Currently, buses are transporting passengers to Simferopol on trains No. 68 Moscow-Simferopol, departing on June 6; No. 77 St. Petersburg-Simferopol, departing on June 6; and No. 7 St. Petersburg-Sevastopol, departing on June 6," the statement read.

This comes after Crimean Governor Sergey Aksyonov had reported that one person was killed and another injured in a Ukrainian drone strike on the locomotive of the Moscow-Simferopol passenger train. The passengers were unharmed, and local authorities began organising alternative bus transport.

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"According to preliminary reports, an enemy drone strike on the locomotive of the Moscow-Simferopol passenger train has injured the driver and killed the assistant driver. Passengers were not harmed," Aksyonov wrote on his Telegram channel as per TASS.

He expressed condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

"The authorities of the Republic of Crimea will provide all necessary assistance and support", he assured.

As developments continue in the region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday shared that he held a meeting with the UK's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz as part of the E3-Ukraine format, where they held discussions focused on Kiev's defence.

https://x.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/2063736475124920554?s=20

During his visit to Britain, Zelenskyy also held discussions with Starmer and informed him of Kiev's need for additional missiles for air defence systems and other essentials for "protecting energy infrastructure" and preparing for winter. (ANI)

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