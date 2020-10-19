Karachi [Pakistan], October 19 (ANI): Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam chief Fazlur Rehman emphasised on the need to restore a "free, democratic atmosphere" in the country while speaking at the Sunday's anti-government rally in Karachi.

Speaking on the 11-party opposition alliance PDM's (Pakistan Democratic Movement) aims, Rehman said that the PDM wants to restore a "free, democratic atmosphere" and to ensure the survival of the state, Geo News reported.

"No amendment will be accepted which would reduce the rights of the people...If the people of Sindh do not want, no one can dare to divide Sindh," he said.

He further said it is "not conscionable to recognise this government".

The ordinance, which has emanated without a discussion in the Parliament; in its 25 pages, clearly stated that can not be challenged into Pakistani Courts. Meaning, nobody, starting from the Parliament democratically elected, can challenge the law.

Among the list of leaders who showed up at the 'jalsa' JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Maulana Shah Owais Noorani, Allama Sajid Mir, Dr Abdul Malik, Iftikhar Hussain, Ameer Haider Khan Hoti, Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini showed up at the 'jalsa'.

This is the second power show of the 11-party opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). The first was held in Gujranwala in Lahore.

During the rally, Maryam Nawaz has vowed to bring Nawaz Sharif back to power and send Prime Minister Imran Khan behind bars.

Meanwhile, Bilawal lashed out at Khan for claiming to be a torchbearer of democracy and said that he does not care about the public as he was chosen by selectors and not people.

He further said, "This incapable and clueless prime minister will have to go home...Today, innocent people are being killed, going missing and our state is involved in this. Education, health budgets are being cut but this puppet government doesn't care because it didn't come from people's votes."

Dawn reported the PPP chairperson alleging that neither did Prime Minister Imran acknowledge the parliament nor could he see the hunger and tears of people, "And he claims to be [the torch-bearer of] democracy?"

"A one-man government is a contradiction of democracy. The public will ruin this man's arrogance...He should remember the dictators who came before him," he added. (ANI)

