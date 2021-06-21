Peshawar [Pakistan], June 21 (ANI): Amid nationwide criticism over Pakistan's newly introduced federal budget, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday lashed out at the ruling government, terming the country's budget a 'pack of lies'.

"The parliament used to represent an institution of supremacy, but it was desecrated during the budget session," said the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief during a press conference, reported The Express Tribune.

Speaking of the ruckus that marred the budget proceedings, the opposition leader questioned the behaviour of lawmakers during the budget session. "How could one talk of the parliament's supremacy?" he asked.

Terming the federal budget a "pack of lies", he said that the Imran Khan-led government resorted to chaos [to hide those lies], adding that the Pakistani parliament cannot continue to run with such bitterness.

During the conference, Fazl on Sunday announced a new round of rallies against Prime Minister Imran Khan's government in Karachi and Swat.

The PDM, an alliance of the opposition parties, will hold its first rally in Swat on July 4 and the second one in Karachi on July 29, Fazl said in Peshawar.

"A historical gathering will be organised in Swat on July 4 [and] we will prove how the government was imposed on the people," he said.

"The government doesn't have any grounds at all to stay in power... We will strive to bring Pakistan back on the track of the Constitution," The Express Tribune quoted the PDM chief.

Fazl further stated that the alliance supports the proposal of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N's) President Shehbaz Sharif to organise an all-parties conference (APC) to discuss the electoral reforms.

He also said that opposition parties will not negotiate with the government but they are ready to talk to those who brought Imran Khan's government to power.

Fazl said that Imran Khan was planning to allow US bases in Pakistan but the JUI-F chief claimed he had warned the PM that the country will become Afghanistan if he allows US bases in the country. (ANI)

