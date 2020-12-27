Larkana [Pakistan], December 27 (ANI): Leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an 11-party opposition alliance, gathered at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh of Larkana to mark Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto's 13th death anniversary.

The gathering of the opposition leaders comes at a time when the People Democratic Movement is preparing for phase two of its anti-government drive, Geo News reported.

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz reached Naudero House, Larkana last night where she, along with her delegation, was received by Bilawal Bhutto and Aseefa Bhutto.

The PDM has been holding anti-government rallies against the Imran Khan government on the charges of election rigging, corruption and dominance of Pakistan Army in politics of the country.

Maryam and Bilawal are among the major leaders that have said that they will send the Imran-led government packing and have organised six PDM rallies in Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta, Multan and Lahore since October 16. (ANI)

