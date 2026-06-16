World News | Peace, Development, Reform on Agenda as Brazil Prez Lula Arrives in Evian for G7

São Paulo [Brazil], June 16 (ANI): Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrived in Evian, France, to participate in the G7 Summit, where he is expected to advocate for greater development financing, reforms to global governance institutions and a stronger voice for developing nations in international decision-making, Brasil 247 reported.

Invited by the French Presidency, Lula will attend the summit on June 16 and 17, marking his tenth participation in the gathering of the world's leading economies despite Brazil not being a member of the G7. Alongside Brazil, countries including India, Kenya, South Korea and Egypt have also been invited.

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According to Ambassador Philip Fox-Drummond Gough, Secretary for Economic and Financial Affairs at Brazil's Foreign Ministry, Brazil has contributed to all seven draft texts currently under negotiation at the summit. The country's primary focus will be on discussions related to international partnerships for development and balanced economic growth.

Brazil is expected to express concern over declining levels of Official Development Assistance (ODA), arguing that neither private investment nor the budgets of developing nations can fully compensate for reductions in international aid. Lula is also set to call for reforms of global institutions, particularly the United Nations and the World Trade Organisation, to better reflect contemporary geopolitical realities, as per the reports of Brasil 247.

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Other topics under discussion include online protection of minors, combating drug trafficking, cancer prevention, migrant smuggling and critical minerals. On the latter, Brazil will advocate for greater value addition and processing within resource-rich countries rather than limiting its role to raw material suppliers.

Lula will also participate in a luncheon on artificial intelligence, where he is expected to discuss both the opportunities and challenges posed by emerging technologies.

The summit comes amid renewed diplomatic momentum following the recent US-Iran agreement, which has eased tensions in the Middle East. Brazil sees the gathering as an opportunity to reinforce its support for multilateralism, diplomacy and inclusive global development. (ANI)

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