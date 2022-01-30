Taipei [Taiwan], January 30 (ANI): US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has discussed security and economic issues as well as China with Taiwanese Vice President Lai Ching-te during a virtual meeting that lasted for about 30 minutes.

Taiwan's representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim said that after the meeting held on Friday said that the bilateral talks lasted for about 30 minutes and the discussions touched on security issues, economic affairs, and shared values, Focus Taiwan reported.

Hsiao mentioned that Pelosi had expressed concern over the status and security in the Taiwan Strait as well as human rights in China ahead of Beijing's hosting of the Winter Olympic Games in early February.

The US is staging a "diplomatic boycott" of the Beijing Games to be held on next Friday.

Meanwhile, Pelosi has expressed her support for Taiwan's participation in international organisations especially the World Health Organisation stating that Taipei's participation is crucial based on its pandemic prevention response, local media reported.

Hsiao Bi-khim said that Pelosi had personally expressed to the WHO Secretary-General that Taiwan should participate and that its inclusion in the organization is crucial based on its pandemic prevention response, reported Taiwan News. (ANI)

