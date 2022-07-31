Singapore [Singapore], July 31 (ANI/Sputnik): US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is scheduled to speak at an American Chamber of Commerce event in Singapore on August 1, the chamber said on Sunday.

The chamber's website lists Pelosi as a speaker at the event.

"The Singapore American Chamber of Commerce is pleased to invite members of the U.S. business community and its friends to an informal reception with a U.S. congressional delegation," reads a release for the event. (ANI/Sputnik)

