Philadelphia (Pennsylvania) [US], November 6 (ANI/Sputnik): Police are investigating a tip-off that alleges a group was plotting to attack a vote-counting location in the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania, media reported early on Friday.

According to local news channel WPVI, police learned of a group, possibly a family, that drove up from Virginia with plans to attack the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Footage shows police taking a man into custody, although it is unclear whether he is connected with the alleged plot.

Earlier in the day, Sputnik reported that National Guard troops were deployed in the streets of the city and surrounding the convention center.

Hundreds of supporters of either side have descended on the convention center over the past day as incumbent President Donald Trump's statewide lead narrowed to less than 20,000. ANI/Sputnik)

