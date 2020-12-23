New York [US], December 23 (ANI): Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and BioNTech announced on Wednesday that they would deliver an extra 100 millions doses of their Covid-19 vaccine to the United States.

"Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE today announced a second agreement with the US government to supply an additional 100 million doses of the companies' Covid-19 vaccine from production facilities in the US. This agreement brings the total number of doses to be delivered to the U.S. to 200 million. The companies expect to deliver the full 200 million doses to Operation Warp Speed by July 31, 2021," Pfizer said in a press release.

Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pfizer said with additional doses, the US will be able to protect more individuals amid the pandemic. "With these 100 million additional doses, the United States will be able to protect more individuals and hopefully end this devastating pandemic more quickly," said Bourla.

"We look forward to continuing our work with the U.S. government and healthcare providers around the country," he added. According to the statement, the US government will pay USD 1.95 billion for an extra 100 million doses.

Under the terms of the second agreement, the companies will deliver at least 70 million of the additional doses by June 30, 2021, with the remaining 30 million doses to be delivered no later than July 31, 2021.

The government also has the option to acquire up to an additional 400 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine has not been approved or licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), but has been authorized for emergency use by FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). (ANI)

