Washington [US], February 18 (ANI): Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine can protect people against concerning new coronavirus variants, including one first seen in South Africa called B.1.351, according to report published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday.

CNN reported that researchers at Pfizer and the University of Texas Medical Branch for the study of genetically engineered versions of the virus to carry some of the mutations found in B.1.351. The researchers tested them against blood samples taken from 15 people who had received two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine as part of a clinical trial.

"Although we do not yet know exactly what level of neutralization is required for protection against COVID-19 disease or infection, our experience with other vaccines tells us that it is likely that the Pfizer vaccine offers relatively good protection against this new variant," Scott Weaver, director of the Institute for Human Infections and Immunity at the University of Texas Medical Branch and an author of the study, told CNN.

"The reduction in the levels of neutralization against the South African variant of about 2/3 is fairly small compared to variations in neutralization levels generated by vaccines against other viruses that have even more variability in their protein sequences than SARS-CoV-2," Weaver added.

Pfizer has said there is no evidence in real life that the variant escapes the protection offered by its vaccine.

"Nevertheless, Pfizer and BioNTech are taking the necessary steps, making the right investments, and engaging in the appropriate conversations with regulators to be in a position to develop and seek authorization for an updated mRNA vaccine or booster once a strain that significantly reduces the protection from the vaccine is identified," the company said in a statement as reported by the news outlet.

Also, a team at the National Institutes of Health and Moderna published a letter in the same journal outlining findings from an experiment they reported last month and also reported a reduction in the antibody response to viruses genetically engineered to look like the B.1.351 variant -- but not enough of a reduction to make the vaccine work any less effectively.

"Despite this reduction, neutralizing titer levels with (the variant discovered in South Africa) remain above levels that are expected to be protective," the company said in a statement.CNN reported further that they found no reduction in efficacy against a variant first seen in the UK and known as B.1.1.7. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)