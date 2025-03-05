Manila [Philippines], March 5 (ANI): Philippines officials accused a Chinese government-owned broadcaster of spreading misleading information and propaganda following its claim that a Philippine vessel was intentionally polluting the waters of the South China Sea, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported.

China Global Television Network (CGTN) released footage on Saturday showing smoke rising from the BRP Sierra Madre at the disputed Second Thomas Shoal. The report indicated that the smoke resulted from trash being incinerated by Filipino marines stationed on the aging Philippine Navy ship, according to RFA.

Also Read | Gaza Truce Deal: Ceasefire Agreement With Hamas Looks Doomed As Israel Blockades Strip and Bars Entry of Humanitarian Aid.

"Significant smoke was observed due to what appeared to be burning activities on a grounded Philippine military vessel on Friday," CGTN stated on social media, as per the report.

"The video draws attention to several environmentally harmful activities occurring on board, which could seriously endanger the ecosystem at Ren'ai Jiao," the report claimed, using the Chinese designation for the shoal. The area is known as Ayungin Shoal to Filipinos, as noted by the RFA report.

Also Read | Kabul Airport Attack 2021: US President Donald Trump Announces Capture of 'Monster' Behind Afghanistan Suicide Bombing, Thanks Pakistan.

"A study released in July of last year indicates that the vessel has substantially harmed the diversity, stability, and sustainability of the coral reef ecosystem in the region," it further said.

Philippine officials dismissed the allegations made by the Chinese state media regarding pollution by the Filipino crew and characterized the claim as propaganda, as reported by RFA.

"This is part of the misleading messaging from the Chinese Communist Party," stated Rear Adm. Roy Vincent Trinidad, speaking for the Philippine Navy concerning the West Philippine Sea. Manila refers to the South China Sea waters within its exclusive economic zone as the West Philippine Sea, the report said.

The Sierra Madre is a World War II-era vessel that the Philippines intentionally ran aground on the shoal in 1999 to assert its territorial claim and to function as a military outpost in the contested waters.

The shoal lies within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone (EEZ). Manila conducts regular rotation and resupply missions to the vessel, which is staffed by Filipino marines, the report said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)