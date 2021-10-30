Manila [Philippines], October 30 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 4,008 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Southeast Asian country on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 2,783,896.

The DOH also reported that 423 more patients died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll to 43,044.

According to the DOH, the 373 more deaths from the pandemic tallied on Saturday "were previously tagged as recoveries and reclassified as deaths after final validation."

Saturday's number of deaths is the second-highest since the outbreak in January 2020. The DOH reported 482 daily deaths from the coronavirus epidemic on Sept. 29.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested more than 21.5 million people for infection since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

