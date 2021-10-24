Manila [Philippines], October 24 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 5,279 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,756,923.

The DOH also reported that 208 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 41,793.

The DOH reported its highest ever daily tally on Sept. 11, with 26,303 cases.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested more than 21 million people since the outbreak in January 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

