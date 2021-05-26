Manila [Philippines], May 26 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Wednesday 5,310 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,193,976.

The death toll rose to 20,169 after 150 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The Philippines, which has a population of more than 110 million, has tested over 12 million people since the outbreak in January 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

