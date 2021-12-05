Manila [Philippines], December 5 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 603 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections on Sunday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,834,775.

The Philippines has recorded less than 1,000 cases for the 12th straight day. The DOH also reported that 156 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 49,386.

Also Read | Pakistan Envoy Mansoor Ahmad Khan Meets Taliban’s Acting FM Amir Khan Muttaqi, Discusses Bilateral Cooperation.

"Of the 156 reported deaths, only 12 occurred in December," the DOH added.

The Philippines, with an around 110 million population, has tested more than 22.5 million people. (ANI/Xinhua)

Also Read | Nagaland Firing Incident: CM Neiphiu Rio Condemns ‘Killing of Civilians’, Announces SIT Probe.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)