Manila [Philippines], June 24 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Thursday 6,043 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,378,260.

The death toll climbed to 24,036 after 108 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The Philippines, which has more than 110 million population, has tested more than 13 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

China delivered on Thursday an additional batch of Sinovac CoronaVac vaccines to the Philippines to support the country's COVID-19 vaccination drive.

"The new shipment is the fourth batch of Sinovac vaccines delivered this month," Carlito Galvez, the chief implementer of the government's measures to combat COVID-19, said in a statement.

The DOH has administered more than 8.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, primarily to frontline healthcare workers, the elderly, and those with underlying medical conditions. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)