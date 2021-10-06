Manila [Philippines], October 6 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday reported 9,868 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,622,917.

The DOH reported zero deaths for the second day, citing "technical issues" affecting its digital platform for COVID-19 data. To date, the death toll remained at 38,828.

"The relatively lower case count today is due to lower laboratory output on Monday," the DOH said.

The DOH reported its highest ever daily tally on Sept. 11, with 26,303 cases.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested more than 20 million people since the outbreak in January 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

