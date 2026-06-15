World News | Picture Perfect in Nice: Macron's One-word Captioned Selfie with PM Modi Goes Viral

Nice [France], June 15 (ANI): Highlighting the warm camaraderie between India and France, French President Emmanuel Macron took a selfie with PM Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, setting social media abuzz ahead of the high-level multilateral event.

The social media post, shared on Sunday, appeared to be a playful double entendre, expressing approval of the moment while also referring to Nice, the French Riviera city hosting this year's G7 Summit. Accompanying the photograph was a one-word caption: "Nice!"

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https://x.com/EmmanuelMacron/status/2066130255652208919?s=20

Captured against the picturesque Mediterranean coastline, the image featured both leaders smiling warmly as dignitaries from across the globe converged in southern France.

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The summit is set to host extensive deliberations on critical global issues, including international security, trade dynamics, artificial intelligence, and the active conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia.

This viral update marks the commencement of PM Modi's crucial diplomatic visit to France.

During the visit, PM Modi is scheduled to take part in the G7 outreach sessions and engage in a series of key bilateral discussions with various global leaders, including US President Donald Trump.

Though India does not hold permanent membership in the G7 bloc, PM Modi's invitation to the outreach sessions reflects New Delhi's rapidly expanding geopolitical footprint on the world stage.

The forum offers a vital platform for India to interact with premier global powers amid a landscape of shifting international equations and heightened uncertainty.

The interaction also mirrors the robust strategic partnership cultivated by the two leaders over recent years. New Delhi and Paris have consistently scaled up their bilateral engagement across key sectors, including defence, space exploration, civil nuclear energy, technology, and security architecture in the Indo-Pacific region.

Additionally, both nations have closely aligned their goals on climate action, maritime safety, and driving necessary institutional reforms in global governance.

As world leaders arrive at the coastal venue, the main summit framework is slated to address pressing global challenges such as energy security, climate transition, global trade barriers, and the ethical governance of artificial intelligence.

Meanwhile, Macron's photographic post continues to rack up significant traction online, with internet users widely praising the deep diplomatic alignment and personal chemistry shared by the two leaders. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)