World News | Pix Boosts Brazil's Digital Payment Ecosystem, Defies Market Dominance Fears

São Paulo [Brazil], June 6 (ANI): Brazil's instant payment system Pix continues to transform the country's financial landscape, but its rapid growth has not diminished the importance of credit and debit cards. Instead, recent data suggests that both payment methods are developing in parallel, broadening financial inclusion and strengthening the digital payments ecosystem.

According to figures released by the Brazilian Association of Credit Card and Services Companies (Abecs), credit card transactions accounted for 35.1 per cent of Brazil's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) during the first quarter of 2026. The share represents a modest increase of 0.2 percentage points compared to the corresponding period last year, highlighting the continued relevance of card-based payments despite Pix's widespread adoption.

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Industry data further underlines this trend.

The number of active payment cards in Brazil has risen significantly since Pix was launched in 2020. Active cards increased from 324 million in 2020 to 477 million by the end of 2025, marking a growth of nearly 48 per cent.

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Abecs maintains that the coexistence of multiple payment options benefits consumers and businesses by offering greater flexibility and choice, as per reports by Brasil 247.

Financial experts note that Pix has become a major driver of financial inclusion, enabling millions of Brazilians to access digital banking services for the first time.

Many users who initially adopted Pix for everyday transactions have gradually expanded their use of financial products, including credit cards and lending services.

João Vitor Ferreira, Executive Manager of Investor Relations and Data Analytics at Elo, said Pix has helped bring new users into the banking system, creating opportunities for broader financial engagement.

He emphasised that instant payments and cards serve different purposes, allowing consumers to select the most suitable method for each transaction.

The growing influence of Pix has also attracted major technology firms.

Google has expanded Pix integration across Google Pay and the Chrome browser, processing more than 21.4 million daily transactions through APIs in April 2026.

The development reflects Pix's emergence as a critical digital payments infrastructure supporting Brazil's increasingly diverse and interconnected financial ecosystem. (ANI)

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