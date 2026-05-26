World News | Piyush Goyal Highlights India's Growth Story; Lauds Diaspora's Contributions in Deepening India-Canada Ties

Ottawa [Canada], May 26 (ANI): Union Minister for Commerce, Piyush Goyal, on Monday highlighted India's growth journey and great market opportunities at the reception hosted by Canada's Minister of International Trade, Maninder Sidhu.

In a post on X he hailed the productive discussions held in Ottawa and praised the contribution of the Indian diaspora in forging deeper ties in areas across the economy and culture.

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"Concluded a productive day in Ottawa with a delightful interaction at a reception hosted by my counterpart, Minister of International Trade of Canada, Mr. @MSidhuLiberal. Spoke about India's remarkable growth journey, driven by the aspirations of its people, a thriving entrepreneurial spirit, a vast talent pool and greater market opportunities. Also, emphasised the significant contribution of the Indian diaspora in deepening economic, cultural and people-to-people relations!", he said on X.

https://x.com/PiyushGoyal/status/2059109840228925501

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Piyush Goyal arrived in Canada for a three-day official visit from 25 to 27 May, taking place as New Delhi and Ottawa aggressively push ahead with negotiations for the proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), viewed as a vital step in rejuvenating economic relations between the two nations.

Canada's Minister for International Trade Maninder Sidhu said that a "Team Canada" business delegation will arrive in India later this year to further give boost to the economic ties as the two countries look forward towards tripling and taking their trade to USD 50 billion by 2030.

Speaking at a joint press address with Union Minister Piyuh Goyal, Sidhu recalled the sustained interactions between the Indian and Canadian leadership along with the announcement of the uranium deal with Canada. He called Goyal's visit "very timely" and noted, "there's a lot of excitement to do more with India in terms of our economic partnership."

At the address, Goyal hailed the growing momentum of ties between India and Canada during his visit to the country with the largest Indian delegation, that aims to take forward discussions on deepening the economic linkages between the two countries. (ANI)

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