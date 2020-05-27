World News | Planning Flights to Bring Back Students, Tourists 'facing Difficulties in India': Chinese Embassy

World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): In the wake of COVID-19 situation, China is planning flights to bring back students, tourists and business inspectors who are "facing difficulties in India", Chinese Embassy said on Tuesday.

The Embassy said the Chinese Government attaches great importance to the health and safety of overseas Chinese nationals.

"Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Chinese Government has been actively providing assistance to overseas Chinese nationals by taking various measures. In consideration of the development of the epidemic situation in India, the Chinese side is planning to dispatch temporary flights to India to bring back students, tourists and business inspectors who are facing difficulties in India," the Chinese Embassy spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

"China will maintain close communication and coordination with the Indian side and make relevant necessary arrangements," the statement added.

The statement came after reports said that China was s arranging flights to bring back Chinese nationals from India. (ANI)

