World News | PM Modi and Slovakia's President Pellegrini Watch Special Session of Yoga

Bratislava [Slovakia], June 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Slovakia's President Peter Pellegrini on Monday watched a special session of Yoga at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava. This comes amidst the backdrop of the upcoming International Day of Yoga on June 21.

The United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga on December 11, 2014, following the proposal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the opening of the 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 27, 2014.

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This ushered in an era of holistic health revolution, in which attention was given to prevention rather than cure. Since its first edition in 2015, India has led the celebration globally under the aegis of the Ministry of AYUSH, with active support from state governments, Indian missions abroad and UN agencies.

As the world gears up for the celebration of International Yoga Day, Indian missions connected people deeply to the practice of Yoga and its benefits through various diaspora and local community programs.

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The Embassy of India in Switzerland said in a post on X that, along with the AYUSH Ministry, a new Guinness World Record was set as people celebrate the timeless gift of Yoga.

https://x.com/IndiainSwiss/status/2066324317651062871

"The @IndiainSwiss Yoga journey across Switzerland reached the vibrant city of Basel as part of the 12th International Day of Yoga 2026 celebrations. With @moayush setting a new Guinness World Record for the Most Viewers for a YouTube Live Yoga Stream, the celebrations reflected the growing global embrace of India's timeless gift of Yoga as a way of life."

The Embassy said that the event brought together members of the Indian diaspora and local community in a shared experience of wellbeing and mindfulness.

Meanwhile, the Consulate General of India, Houston, in collaboration with the Indian Doctors Association of Houston, successfully hosted an insightful discussion on "Yoga for Healthy Ageing" in celebration of the International Day of Yoga 2026.

The High Commission of India in Seychelles shared that it partnered with the Office of the First Lady for an all-women yoga session ahead of the International Yoga Day.

The Embassy of India in Syria highlighted how over 200 enthusiastic participants of all ages joined the Yoga event in Latakia. (ANI)

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