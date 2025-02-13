Washington, DC [US], February 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Blair House and greeted members of the Indian diaspora, who had gathered there to welcome him. People chanted "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and Modi Modi" as they welcomed him at the Blair House.

PM Modi shook hands with members of the Indian diaspora and waved at them as they were present outside the Blair House to welcome him.

"A warm reception in the winter chill. Despite the cold weather, the Indian diaspora in Washington DC has welcomed me with a very special welcome. My gratitude to them," posted PM Modi on X.

Meanwhile, Asha Jadeja, a member of the Indian diaspora and US President Donald Trump supporter while speaking with ANI said that this visit of PM Modi will be one of the most impactful visits India will ever have with the US.

"I think this is going to be one of the most pivot, one of the most unprecedented, one of the most impactful visits India will ever have with the US. The reason for that is that my understanding right now is that Trump's statements on having a permanent presence in Gaza. Gaza is just a start, but a permanent presence in the Middle East is a paradigm shift," she said.

PM Modi arrived in the US for a two-day visit at the invitation of US President Donald Trump. India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and other officials welcomed him at the airport. This is PM Modi's first visit to the United States after Donald Trump assumed office for the second term.

Upon arrival in the US, PM Modi said that he looked forward to meeting with US President Donald Trump and building upon the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

"Landed in Washington DC a short while ago. Looking forward to meeting @POTUS Donald Trump and building upon the India-USA Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Our nations will keep working closely for the benefit of our people and for a better future for our planet," PM Modi posted on X.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that PM Modi, during his visit, will meet Trump, members of the US cabinet and industry leaders.

In a post on X, Jaiswal stated, "A new chapter in the India - US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. PM @narendramodi arrives on an official working visit to Washington D.C., USA. During the visit, PM will meet @POTUS @realDonaldTrump, members of the US Cabinet & industry leaders."

Earlier, a member of the Indian diaspora, who was at Blair House to welcome PM Modi said, "We are so excited to be here. We have people on crutches and they have braved this great winter and snow. We are excited to welcome PM Modiji to America"

Alka Vyas said, "I am doing this for Modiji. I am a die-hard fan of Modiji and I really admire what he is doing for our country, for India and also today, he will have some kind of favourable dialogue with President Trump. So, we are here to support him."

Speaking to ANI, Baburaj, a member of Indian diaspora said, "I live in Virginia, I belong to Telangana. Today, the Indian diaspora is so excited..All Indians are excited to see him."

Srinivas, a member of the Indian diaspora, said that members of the Indian community are excited that the US gave the "highest priority" to PM Modi.

"We are here, Indian-American diaspora, all the people are here to welcome Prime Minister Modi. We are so excited that the US gave the highest priority to our Prime Minister. He is coming here for all 1.4 billion population," he told ANI.

PM Modi will be staying at the Blair House -- the historic guest lodging for dignitaries visiting the White House. Located at 1651 Pennsylvania Avenue, directly across the street from the White House, this historic home is no ordinary guest house. Blair House has hosted presidents, royalty, and world leaders, earning its nickname as "the world's most exclusive hotel."

Blair House is more than just a luxurious guest house. It's a symbol of American hospitality and diplomacy, a place where relationships are forged, and history is made. It is a luxurious, 70,000-square-foot extension of the White House.

Before departing for his visit, PM Modi noted that his visit to the US will be an opportunity to build on the successes of collaboration in his first term and develop an agenda to further elevate and deepen the partnership between the two nations.

In his departure statement, PM Modi said, "Although this will be our first meeting following his historic electoral victory and inauguration in January, I have a very warm recollection of working together in his first term in building a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the US."

"This visit will be an opportunity to build upon the successes of our collaboration in his first term and develop an agenda to further elevate and deepen our partnership, including in the areas of technology, trade, defence, energy, and supply chain resilience. We will work together for the mutual benefit of the people of our two countries and shape a better future for the world," he added.

Since November 2024, PM Modi and Trump have spoken on the phone twice. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the inauguration ceremony of President Donald Trump. During the visit, EAM Jaishankar also met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and participated in the QUAD Foreign Ministers' meeting in January 2025.

PM Modi is travelling to the US after concluding his three-day visit to France. During his visit to France, PM Modi met with US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday (local time). The two leaders discussed topics of mutual interest, including how the United States can assist India in diversifying its energy sourcing through investments in clean, "reliable" US nuclear technology, an official statement from the White House said.

Following the meeting, the two leaders, along with the Second Lady of the United States, Usha Vance, enjoyed coffee together. PM Modi also took the opportunity to share gifts with the Vance children and wished the Vice President's son, Vivek, a happy birthday, according to the White House statement. (ANI)

