Doha [Qatar], February 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (local time) landed in Qatar's Doha for a two-day official visit from February 14-15. The Qatari Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Sultan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi received PM Modi at the airport.

During his visit, PM Modi will meet Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Earlier, PM Modi met Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the sidelines of the COP28 summit in Dubai and discussed bilateral partnership and the "well-being of the Indian community" living in Qatar.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated stated, "Giving impetus to the historical and deep ties with Qatar! Prime Minister @narendramodi arrives on a visit to Doha. He was received by the Qatari Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Sultan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi, at the airport. Wide-ranging talks will be held with the Qatari leadership on strengthening the bilateral partnership."

Ahead of his departure on February 13, PM Modi stated, "In Qatar, I am looking forward to meeting His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir, under whose leadership Qatar continues to witness tremendous growth and transformation. I am also looking forward to meeting other high dignitaries in Qatar."

Notably, India and Qatar enjoy close and friendly ties. The ties between India and Qatar have continued to deepen in all sectors, including high-level political exchanges, growing trade and investment between the two nations.

In a statement, PM Modi stated, "India and Qatar enjoy historically close and friendly relations. In recent years, our multifaceted ties have continued to deepen in all spheres including high level political exchanges, growing trade and investment between two countries, strengthening of our energy partnership, and cooperation in culture and education. The presence of over 800,000 strong Indian community in Doha is a testament to our strong people-to-people ties."

PM Modi's visit to Qatar holds significance as it comes days after a diplomatic victory for India following the release of eight ex-Indian Navy personnel who were detained in Qatar for nearly 18 months since August 2022.

Eight ex-Indian Navy veterans who were detained on espionage charges, were released by Qatar on Monday. The release of eight Indian Navy veterans came after the death sentence was commuted earlier, after New Delhi's diplomatic intervention.

The navy veterans, after setting foot in their homeland after months of captivity, heaped praise on PM Modi, saying they wouldn't have been freed had it not for the sustained diplomatic efforts at his behest to secure their release.

The men--Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Saurabh Vasisht, Commander Purnendu Tiwari, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Sanjeev Gupta, Commander Amit Nagpal and Sailor Ragesh--were detained in August 2022.

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said that PM Modi's visit would provide an opportunity for leaders to discuss ways to further deepen and strengthen the multifaceted partnership.

"PM Modi's visit to Qatar will provide an opportunity for the top leadership of the two countries to discuss ways to further deepen and strengthen our multifaceted partnership as well as exchange views on different regional and international issues of mutual importance," Kwatra said while addressing a special media briefing on Wednesday.

Kwatra also highlighted that this will be the second visit of PM Modi to Qatar, with the last one taking place in June 2016. Emphasising the growing ties between India and Qatar, the Foreign Secretary mentioned high-level visits to Qatar.

"There have been several high-level exchanges between India and Qatar in recent years. You would recall the visit of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to Doha in November 2022, as also the visit of then Vice President Venkaiah Naidu in June 2022. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has also undertaken multiple visits to Qatar in the last 3 to 4 years," the Foreign Secretary also said.

PM Modi arrived in Qatar after concluding his visit to the UAE. UAE Deputy Prime Minister Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan accorded a warm send off to PM Modi at the airport.

In a post on X, Randhir Jaiswal stated, "PM @narendramodi successfully concludes his visit to the UAE, setting another landmark in the ever-deepening - partnership. UAE DPM & Minister of Interior, HH @SaifBZayed accorded a warm send off to PM at the airport. Next leg of the visit Qatar."

PM Modi stated that during his visit to the UAE, he got to be part of wide range of programmes that have boosted the ties between India and the UAE and deepened the cultural connection between the two nations.

Taking to X, PM Modi stated, "During this UAE visit, I got to be a part of a wide range of programmes, which have boosted India-UAE friendship and deepened the cultural connect between our nations. I am glad to have addressed the @WorldGovSummit and talked about our efforts to make our planet better. I thank the Government and people of UAE for their warm hospitality."

PM Modi inaugurated the majestic Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir on Wednesday, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, UAE. PM Modi had arrived in the UAE for a two-day official visit on Tuesday. (ANI)

